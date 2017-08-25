CAU Now Lifting Every Voice: Spotlight On September 9 CHAMPS Men's Health Event

CAU Now-Lifting Every Voice on WCLK returns for Fall Semester Saturday morning at 7:00am with a look at CHAMPS, The Community Health And Men's Promotion Summit, which takes place on Saturday, September 9 at Epps Gymnasium on the CAU Campus. CAU President Ronald A. Johnson talks about why CHAMPS is important, and why giving back is an important part of the HBCU experience. CHAMPS was founded by Dr. William Bennett, A CAU graduate who went on to Duke Medical School and returned to lead a major Atlanta medical practice, Midtown Urology. He joins the conversation to talk about the impact of CAU on him and the impact of CHAMPS on the community. Dr. Shafiq Khan is Director of the Clark Atlanta University Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development/CCRTD. We discuss how this kind of outreach helps reduce health disparities in the African American Community.

CAU President Ronald A. Johnson, Dr. Shafiq Khan, and Dr. James K. Bennett discuss the CHAMPS Men's Health event on CAU Now-Lifting Every Voice on WCLK.

Clark Atlanta University and the Community Health and Men’s Promotion Summit, better known as CHAMPS, have joined forces to address health issues that disproportionately affect African American men.

This year’s CHAMPS event takes place Saturday, September 9 from 10am-3pm. We will jumpstart the partnership with a comprehensive health summit offering free health services and a wide panel of screenings for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, hive/aids, prostate cancer… vision, hearing and memory tests. Participants will be able to discuss their health assessment one on one with a doctor.

CHAMPS takes place at the Epps Gymnasium on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard(Formerly Fair Street) on the CAU campus. More information is available by visiting champsga.org.