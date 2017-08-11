The CheckUP With Dr. Courtney Shelton Returns--Facts And Fiction About Immunization

Dr. Courtney Shelton returns Saturday morning at 7:30am with a compelling and informative discussion about vaccination and immunization. Whether you are a parent of a child who requires vaccinations for school or if you just have question about your own immunization status we have you covered. Dr. Shelton is joined by Georgia Goseer, Immunization Coordinator and Perinatal Hepatitis B Coordinator for the Fulton County Board of Health. How are you at risk if you refuse to vaccinate your child, and what are the rules in Georgia?

Dr. Shelton is a Board Certified Internist and Primary Care Physician and the Director of the Shelton Hospitalist Group, LLC.