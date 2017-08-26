The CheckUp Talks About Opioids, Pain Management With Dr. Damon Kimes

Saturday morning at 7:30am on The CheckUp with Dr. Courtney Shelton on WCLK, Dr. Shelton is joined by Pain Management Specialist Dr. Damon Kimes, for a timely discussion about an epidemic of Opioid pain medication abuse in our community and our country. People famous and unknown are dying in record numbers, addicted to narcotics originally prescribed to them for a limited, safe purpose. How many pills is too much? How hard is it to kick an opioid addiction? Are there alternatives to opioids for chronic pain treatment? Dr. Shelton and Dr. Kimes will cover these topics in an accessible, informative manner.

Dr. Shelton is a Board Certified Internist and Primary Care Physician and the Director of the Shelton Hospitalist Group, LLC.