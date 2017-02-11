Choreographer Kyle Abraham talks 'Untitled America' with UPFRONT's Ray Cornelius

When the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the fabulous Fox stage for their Atlanta engagement this week, fans will get a chance to experience the completed work of MacArthur "genius" Kyle Abraham.

His dramatic trilogy is titled, UNTITLED AMERICA and it shines a light on the impact that prison systems have on African-American families. The piece was developed over three seasons and features riveting interviews by those impacted by incarceration.

I got a chance to chat with Abraham one-on-one about the work and the inspiration behind it. We also talked about his on-going relationship with the Ailey company and working with Artistic Director, Robert Battle. Considering that Abraham is from Pittsburgh, we also discussed if he's ever considered choreographing a work inspired by August Wilson and my selfish desire to see a collaboration between him and A Seat at the Table singer and activist, Solange.

Check out the conversation + a snippet of UNTITLED AMERICA below: