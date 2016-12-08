December 11: The Music Of Trumpeter Brian Lynch On Jazz Tones

Join me on Jazz Tones on Jazz 91.9 WCLK Sunday, December 11 at 3:00 PM. I will feature the music of Brian Lynch. Brian Lynch grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended Nicolet High School; and, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. He apprenticed with Buddy Montgomery and Organist Melvin Rhyne. He also worked with alto master Charles McPherson. Lynch moved to New York in 1981 and recorded and performed with Kirchner's nonet. He was also a member of Horace Silver"s Quintet ( 1982- 1985 ) and the Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra ( 1982 -!988 ). Brian has been a vital force and emergent within both the Straight Ahead and Latin Jazz communities. The collaboration of the Eddie Palmieri / Brian Lynch Jazz Quartet had tours Japan and the US. It culminated in a Grammy for the release on the ambitious recording Simpatico for ArtistShare. His recent release Madera Latino was four years in the making explores the music of Jazz Trumpeter Woody Shaw. Madera Latino is viewed through a authentic Afro - Cuban rhythm and presented Latin Jazz style . There is a all star lineup Brian Lynch, Sean Jones, Dave Douglas, Etienne Charles, Diego Urcola, Michael Rodriguez, Josh Evans and Phillip Dizack. Madera Latino Brian's new release is a Latin Jazz perspective on the music of Woody Shaw is on hollisticmushicworks.com.