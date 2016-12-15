December 17: Mayor's Masked Ball In Support Of UNCF

I spoke with Justine Boyd and Warren Hawkins representing the United Negro College Fund.

Ms. Boyd shares with us the mission of UNCF using their famous slogan "A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste." She reminds us that research proves that education makes the biggest difference in your earning potential. She speaks to education changing not only the recipient, but the entire family.

Warren Hawkins the recipient of a UNCF scholarship is a sophomore at Clark Atlanta University in the School of Social Work. He shares with us what receiving the scholarship meant to him and his future aspirations.

Kiplyn Primus talks about the United Negro College Fund with Justine Boyd and Warren Hawkins on The Local Take on WCLK.

The Mayor's Masked Ball was started 33 years ago by Mayor Andy Young. Justine Boyd explains that the celebration provides an opportunity to celebrate the season and support a worthy cause. The 2016 Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball takes place Saturday, December 17, 6:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

