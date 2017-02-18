Donate & Register to Win Tickets to the Orlando Jazz Festival

WCLK’s Spring Membership Drive is just around the corner but we couldn’t wait to give you a special reason to donate early! From now thru March 1st, when you make an online donation to WCLK, you’re automatically entered into a random drawing to win one of five pair of passes to the Orlando Jazz Festival March 10th and 11th in sunny Orlando, Florida. All you have to do is go online today, click here or on the red DONATE button at the top right-hand side of this web page, and make a donation to WCLK. The Orlando Jazz Festival features performances by favorites like Boney James, Kirk Whalum, Alex Bugnon, Maysa, Ken Ford and many others! No donation is required to enter for your chance win at the donate link.