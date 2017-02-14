February 15: Your Health Connection Talks Families And Cancer

Join Host Pattie Walden for Your Health Connection on WCLK Wednesday at 6pm as we talk about cancer and families. Family members can be your support system and your advocate, but families are never under more stress than when a loved one is fighting the disease. We’ll talk about it with Shavonn Richardson, Annie McRae, and Latoya Brown--three women who fight this battle each day. We’ll take your calls and questions live on the air. Your Health Connection on WCLK is Community Engagement from The Center For Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University.

CCRTD's Dr. Kimberly Davis passes along these important articles relevant to Wednesday's discussion:

Economic hardship brought on by cancer diagnosis

http://www.oncologynurseadvisor.com/daily-oncology-news/cancer-survivor-economic-hardships-diagnosis-significant-concern/article/449466/

Cancer survivors wishing to adopt 'need more support'

http://www.canfightcancer.com/2015/07/cancer-survivors-wishing-to-adopt-need-more-support/

Dysfunction in cancer families increases risk of child behavior problems

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/06/140623092936.htm

Don't tell cancer patients to take it easy, says Macmillan Cancer Support:

http://ecancer.org/news/8560---don---t-tell-cancer-patients-to-take-it-easy----says-macmillan-cancer-support.php