HAHN Star Crystal Fox to host 'Dance for Diversity' Event on 6/24

TV, film and stage actress and star of “Tyler Perry’s The Have and the Have Nots” Crystal Fox is teaming up with Act to Impact Global for “Dance for Diversity” on Saturday, June 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Atlanta’s historic Adair Park II.

The day of celebration through music and dance will feature food trucks, dance and performing artists, ice cream, reading to and for kids and discussions on voter’s education and literacy. There will also be a book distribution to encourage kids and teens to read for the summer.

The mission of Act to Impact Global is to inspire, empower & educate people to combat bigotry and social ills by building bridges of communication.

Adair Park II is located at 866 Murphy Ave. SW Atlanta, GA 30310.

