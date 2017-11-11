HBCUs Tell Them We Are Rising on The Local Take

This week on The Local Take in support of the WCLK Screening for Stanley Nelson's new documentary Tell Them We Are Rising I speak with two HBCU graduates with strong ties to Atlanta.

First I'm joined by former Judge Nina Hickson who graduated from Howard University. Nina speaks to the culture found at HBCU's and the opportunity for leadership roles. She speaks about her family tradition of attending historically Black colleges and universities at a time when often these were the only schools available for African Americans. Nina shares the differences she experienced between her undergraduate years at an HBCU and her time in law school at a Primary White Institution (PWI).

Kiplyn Primus talks with Nina Hickson on The Local Take on WCLK.

I also speak with Wayne Linsey who grew up in Atlanta before his family moved to Washington, DC. He shares his decision making process in choosing to attend an HBCU which wasn't his first choice. At Howard his talent and work ethic allowed him to be a professional musician while a student. His career took off and he has been a part of quite a few popular shows including The Jay Leno Show, American Idol and numerous movies and television shows.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Wayne Linsey on The Local Take on WCLK.

Join WCLK on November 15th the exclusive preview of the film, along with a panel discussion featuring Award-Winning Documentarian Stanley Nelson and Clark Atlanta University President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson. The event will take place on November 15, 7:00 p.m. in the Cole Research Center. To RSVP for the special screening of Tell Them We Are Rising and panel discussion CLICK HERE.

The producers of Tell Them We Are Rising want you to be a part of history too. If you are a HBCU student, alumni or stakeholder, share your photos and memories, make your submission to the #HBCURising Yearbook - CLICK HERE. Content uploads can include: photos; articles; grandparents and/or great grand-parent letters; journal entries; transcripts; or other photo and textual content.