Horizon Theatre Presents 'Blackberry Daze' Starring T.C. Carson & More!

Triple threat performer T.C. Carson is starring in Atlanta’s Horizon Theatre production of the musical, mystery romance “Blackberry Daze.” It's running now through August 27.

It is the end of The Great War, and a small Virginia town is rocked by secrets and seduction as Herman Camm, a provocative gambler (Carson), weaves his magic on the lives of three unsuspecting women, Mae Lou and her daughter Carrie, and Pearl, a blues singer at the local juke joint. Award-winning writer/director Thomas W. Jones II is back to direct the show that is based on Ruth P. Watson‘s novel Blackberry Days of Summer.

“I was writing about something I thought could have happened in 1919,” explains co-adapter Ruth Watson. “But it could be today’s story, anywhere. It’s amazing how things have and haven’t changed in the human heart.”

“Blackberry Daze” also stars Ayana Reed, Naomi Lavette, Brittany Inge, Christian Magby and Christy Clark. S. Renee Clark serves as the show’s musical director. Performances are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8:30pm and Sundays at 5pm.

Horizon Theatre is located at in Little Five Points/Inman Park (1083 Austin Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30307).

