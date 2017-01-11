January 16 At 10 A: MLK Commemorative Service On WCLK

In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jazz 91.9 WCLK will air special coverage of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service on Monday, January 16. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. we will feature a simulcast of Fox 5 Atlanta, Martin Luther King, Jr. 49th Annual Commemorative Service coverage, live from the Horizon Sanctuary of Ebenezer Baptist Church. This year's keynote speaker will be Father Michael Pfleger. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will deliver a special tribute.

Following the service coverage, we will air Dr. King's iconic 'drum major for justice' sermon, entitled The Drum Major Instinct, delivered by King at Ebenezer Baptist Church on February 4, 1968. We invite you to listen to Jazz 91.9 WCLK during this annual King Day tradition.

More information about this event can be found at http://www.thekingcenter.org/.