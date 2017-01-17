January 18: Pancreatic Cancer Information, Inspiration on Your Health Connection

Join us Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. for Your Health Connection on Jazz 91.9 WCLK as we discuss issues surrounding pancreatic cancer. Pattie Walden is your host, and we’ll talk about advances in treatment and offer you advice in the event you or a loved one is diagnosed with this disease. We’ll be joined by: Dr. David A. Kooby, MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, Emory University School of Medicine; Sheila Cosgrove with the Atlanta Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network(PANCAN); and, Pancreatic Cancer Survivor Teona Durcre. We’ll take your calls live at (404) 880 - 9255. Your Health Connection is Community Engagement from The Center For Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University.

