Join me for Jazz Tones on Sunday 3pm-7pm. I'll be talking with Don Was(Don Edward Ferguson), President of Blue Note Records. He is a successful producer of pop and rock, and was also the bass player with the band Was(Not Was). Don received three Grammy awards including 1994 Producer Of The Year. In January 2012, he was appointed president of jazz record label Blue Note Records, succeeding Bruce Lundvall.
Jay Edwards interviews Blue Note Records President Don Was, Sunday On Jazz Tones
By Jay Edwards • 9 minutes ago