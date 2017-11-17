Related Program: 
Jazz Tones

Jay Edwards interviews Blue Note Records President Don Was, Sunday On Jazz Tones

By Jay Edwards 9 minutes ago
  • Don Was
    Don Was
    Gabi Porter

Join me for Jazz Tones on Sunday 3pm-7pm. I'll be talking with Don Was(Don Edward Ferguson), President of Blue Note Records. He is a successful producer of pop and rock, and was also the bass player  with  the band Was(Not Was). Don received three Grammy awards including 1994 Producer Of The Year. In January 2012, he was appointed president of jazz record label Blue Note Records, succeeding Bruce Lundvall.

Tags: 
Don Was
Jay Edwards
Blue Note Records
WCLK
Jazz Tones on WCLK
Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards
Jazz Tones