Jazz Education Network Conference 2017

The 8th annual Jazz Education Network Conference celebrated 100 years of recorded Jazz in New Orleans January 4-7. President Caleb Chapman stated that the conference provides clinics,panels,exhibits and lectures including conference performances. The purpose of this jazz organization is to forge jazz advocacy and jazz education for this generation and those that follow. A litany of jazz elite attended including Carmen Bradford vocalist, Professor James Patterson of Clark Atlanta University, Kirk Whalum, Sean Jones Trumpet, Dr. Trieniece Robinson- Martin, Executive Director of The African American Jazz Caucus, and Branford, Delfeayo and Ellis Marsalis, to name a few.

JEN raises scholarship funds and is expanding its grant and community outreach programs. The conference is an annual homecoming, reconnecting with our music family and the art form. Since Jen's inception in 2008 , the organization through the Jazz2U outreach grant program funded by the Herb Albert Foundation has proven to be a successful initiative, fulfilling JEN's mission of advancing jazz education, promoting performance and developing new audiences. The Jazz Education community also gave a special tribute to David N. Baker, Jr., who left an immense legacy in the field of Jazz. I recommend everyone to attend this conference because of the insight on high school and college programs in jazz nationwide. More information about the Jazz Education Network/JEN is available at https://www.jazzednet.org/