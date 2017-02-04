The Local Take: The 10,000 Fearless Bring God to The Bluff

This week the Local Takes speaks with The 10,000 Fearless, a partnership between Muslims and Christians to revitalize and preserve The Bluff, one of Atlanta's most challenging neighborhoods, located close by WCLK and the AUC.

We are joined by Rev. Tim McDonald of the First Iconium Baptist Church and Minister Sharrieff Muhammad of Muhammad Mosque #15. They are Co-Chairs of the 10,000 Fearless Atlanta Local Organizing Committee. The organization is located at 801 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

The organization has worked with the local community to establish independent security patrols to decrease crime. They have opened a home to provide housing for those in need. They have also opened a restaurant, Blue Seas, offering fresh, healthy, affordable food for the neighborhood. Additionally, this week they opened Your Cleaners, a dry-cleaner with tailor shop at 1519 Pryor Road, Suite C Atlanta, GA 30315.

Rev. McDonald explains that they have done a quite a bit to rebuild but they need support to do more. He also provides our listeners with a definition of The Bluff and Vine City, explaining that the proximity of the neighborhood to downtown is valuable. Minister Sharrieff explains why it is so important that Christians and Muslims work together.

The 10,000 Fearless are engaging with the community in a positive manner which is bringing change. As Rev. McDonald explains "God is in the Bluff"

