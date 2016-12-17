The Local Take: CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children

This week on The Local Take we speak with WCLK listener Omar Nelson about his volunteer work with C.A.S.A. which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Mr. Nelson explains how he came to volunteer with the organization and why as a father it became so important to him. A CASA volunteer works with a child once they become involved in the system. Children become involved when government agencies such as DFACS determines that a child needs to be removed from their parent or guardian. When this happens a C.A.S.A is appointed.

We also speak with Jennifer Visser a CASA Advocacy Coordinator who was once a child in foster care who was assigned to a CASA, she explains her position and expresses the need for more volunteers to become advocates. She speaks to working with a child until their case is resolved.

Elizabeth Witherspoon who is a CASA volunteer trainer also speaks to the main requirement needed to become a CASA she has worked with the organization for over 8 years.

All three representatives of CASA speak to the rewards that come from volunteering with their organization.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Omar Nelson, Jennifer Visser and Elizabeth Witherspoon with the C.A.S.A. Program on The Local Take on WCLK.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering with CASA