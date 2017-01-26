The Local Take - Consider Foster Care Parenting

Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 a.m. on The Local Take on Jazz 91.9 WCLK, I'll speak with Krystal Sherrod of the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP); Vivian Hood, a foster parent who adopted four sisters; and, Diamond Hood a young woman benefited from being placed in foster care.

Ms. Sherrod shares with us that in Georgia over 11,000 children were in need of foster care in 2014. She explains that her organization works with churches and community organizations to find, train and support foster families.

Ms. Vivian Hood points out that she became a foster care parent after taking the lead from her mother. In addition, she shares with us how she came to adopt four sisters after fostering two sisters from the same family. Her adopted daughter Diamond Hood joins our conversation and speaks to the challenges that she faced as a child in foster care. Diamond goes on to tell that once she was old enough to do so, she was able to advocate on behalf of herself and her younger sister.

Click the link for more information on the National Youth Advocate Program in Georgia. NYAP also has a toll free service reception line staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week (877) NYAP - CAN.