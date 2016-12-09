Related Program: 
The Local Take With Kiplyn Primus

The Local Take: Dr. Stephanie Evans Talks About Her Project O.A.S.I.S

By Kiplyn Primus Dec 9, 2016
Related Program: 
The Local Take With Kiplyn Primus
  • Oldways Africana Soup In Stories
    Oldways Africana Soup In Stories

Join me Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK for a special 'foodie' edition of The Local Take.   Among others, I'll talk with with Dr. Stephanie Evans, chair, Department of African American Studies, Africana Women's Studies and History at Clark Atlanta University.  We will talk about her take on soup.

O.A.S.I.S. which stands for Oldways Africana Soup in Stories is a collection of soup recipes accompanied by stories from African American women all over the world. Dr. Evans shares with us why she choose soup as the common denominator in the collection. She speaks to the significance of soup occurring across diverse cultures.

We talk about geography being a determining factor in food choices, even her own recipe for Green Chili Stew is related to her military family's stay in New Mexico. The diversity of recipes is directly related to geography in food choices and preparation.

Dr. Evans puts out the call for her next project, she is looking to speak with African American yoga teachers

Download  O.A.S.I.S here

Click  the following link for more information on Dr. Stephanie Evans

Tags: 
The Local Take With Kiplyn Primus
Dr. Stephanie Evans
Olways Africana Soup In Stories
O.A.S.I.S.
Soup
Stories
WCLK
The Local Take on WCLK
Kiplyn Primus