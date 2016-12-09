The Local Take: Dr. Stephanie Evans Talks About Her Project O.A.S.I.S

Join me Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK for a special 'foodie' edition of The Local Take. Among others, I'll talk with with Dr. Stephanie Evans, chair, Department of African American Studies, Africana Women's Studies and History at Clark Atlanta University. We will talk about her take on soup.

O.A.S.I.S. which stands for Oldways Africana Soup in Stories is a collection of soup recipes accompanied by stories from African American women all over the world. Dr. Evans shares with us why she choose soup as the common denominator in the collection. She speaks to the significance of soup occurring across diverse cultures.

We talk about geography being a determining factor in food choices, even her own recipe for Green Chili Stew is related to her military family's stay in New Mexico. The diversity of recipes is directly related to geography in food choices and preparation.

Dr. Evans puts out the call for her next project, she is looking to speak with African American yoga teachers.

