The Local Take: Fresh Fruits and Vegetables-Coming to Neighborhood Stores

I spoke with Dr. Tabia Henry Akintobi from the Morehouse School of Medicine about a new initiative to provide corner neighborhood stores with fruits and vegetables.

Dr. Akintobi explains that the program is just starting and two stores have received the fresh fruits and vegetables to sell. The program will expand to over 10 corner stores. The initiative began with community input about providing the items that the community has expressed an interest in having and purchasing in their neighborhood.

The Healthy Corner Store Initiative, a new partnership between Georgia State University’s School of Public Health and Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM)’s Prevention Research Center and Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI). The measure encourages urban community food marts to provide fresh fruits and vegetables, low-sodium canned vegetables, whole wheat bread, skim milk and reduced-fat cheeses. That’s because statistics show that lack of access to healthy food is linked to increased rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

The program will attempt to service food deserts to promote healthy food choices.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Dr. Tabia Henry Akintobi from the Morehouse School of Medicine about a new initiative to provide corner neighborhood stores with fruits and vegetables on The Local Take on WCLK.

Click here for more information on the Morehouse School of Medicine