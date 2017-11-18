The Local Take Honors the 25th Anniversary of The Urban Nutcracker

This week on The Local Take we celebrate Ballethnic as they present the 25th showing of The Urban Nutcracker for the holiday season. Performances will be held on December 9 and 10th at the King Chapel on the campus of Morehouse College. Ballethnic founded by Waverly Lucas II and Nena Gilreath is the first African-American ballet company in Atlanta.

Their signature adaptation of the Nutcracker has wowed audiences of all ages with a story-line that includes Atlanta touch points such as the Auburn Avenue setting and the Coca-Cola Pas de Six. I speak with Karla Tyson who began taking classes at the Ballethnic Dance Academy as a young girl.

She speaks about the first time she viewed the performance and her first roles as a child. She goes on to explain what her association with Ballethnic has meant in her life. She invites families and children of all ages to view this year's performance.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Dancer Karla Tyson on The Local Take on WCLK.

For more information on Ballethnic

For more information on the Ballethnic's Urban Nutcracker