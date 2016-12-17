The Local Take - National Black Arts Festival 2017

This week on The Local Take I speak with Grace Stanislaus from the National Black Arts Festival. She shares with us that the festival which began as a 3-day outdoor event executed by Fulton County is about to celebrate its 30th Anniversary in 2017.

Ms. Stanislaus shares with us several on-going NBAF programs that involve shoring up the arts education being offered in our public schools.

One program allowed NBAF to adopt Sylvan Middle School and work directly with teacher and administrators to implement Move/Dance.

Launching in 2017 NextGen Artists program is designed to take "amateur" artist in all disciplines to the next level with apprenticeships, mentorship and more. The goal of this program is to nurture and support the development of our next generation of artist for our community.

Additionally, the programming from October New Movements in Dance will become an ongoing opportunity for NBAF and our community to support the burgeoning dance collective that has come to call Atlanta home. (The Local Take spoke with Darryl Foster about this program in November 2016)

Grace speaks with us about the importance of the National Black Arts Festival not just for our city or country but for the world.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Grace Stanislaus about the National Black Arts Festival on The Local Take on WCLK.

For more information about the National Black Arts Festival

For more information the National Black Arts Festival Programs

For more information on Grace Stanislaus