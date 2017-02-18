The Local Take: True Colors Theatre Play Exit Strategy Takes On School Issues With Humor

This week on The Local Take I speak with actors Tracy Bonner and Re, both appearing in the new True Colors Theatre Company production of EXIT STRATEGY.

The play speaks directly to the closing of schools and the impact not only on the teachers and students but on the community as a whole. The playwright, Ike Holter, was writing about school closings in Chicago, but this is happening to schools all over the country.

Tracy Bonner is a former educator who lived through the closings in Chicago. She is an actress who appreciates this artistic portrayal of the reality that happens when schools close.

Re, the young performer, also shares with our listeners his experience when a community center closed in his own neighborhood and the feelings of loss and regret that he still feels as a result.

Tracy reminds our listeners that although the subject matter is tragic the play is a comedy and many audience members will see them selves in the characters.

True Colors Theatre Company presents: Exit Strategy Feb. 21st - March 19th at the Southwest Performing Arts Center.

