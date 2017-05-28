Macy Gray plays AJF's Contemporary Stage

Check out images of Grammy winning singer-songwriter, actress and record producer MACY GRAY from Saturday night’s Atlanta Jazz Festival. The raspy-voiced vocalist, whose rose to fame in the early 2000s, performed about a 90-minute set of her hits before a packed crowd of hundreds on the western lawn of historic Piedmont Park. The show was emceed by WCLK 91.9’s “Morning Jazz” radio personality and author—Morris Baxter.

Gray was just one of four acts who graced yesterday’s Contemporary Jazz Stage. Other featured performers included Moonchild, Nik West (who apparently got engaged on during her show), and Nicholas Payton Afro-Caribbean Mixtape. The Contemporary Stage features singers—emerging and established—who have successfully mix jazz with R&B, soul and blues.

Atlanta notables spotted in the crowd included drummer extraordinaire Lil’ John Roberts and Funk Jazz Kafe creator and filmmaker Jason Orr.

Can’t wait to get back out there today to capture performances from Kathleen Bertrand (Legends Stage), Cleveland P. Jones (Contemporary Stage) and Brenda Nicole Moorer (Next Generation Stage).

