Marietta's New Theatre in the Square presents Tennessee Williams' 'The Glass Menagerie'

Marietta's New Theatre in the Square is presenting the Tennessee Williams' classic, "The Glass Menagerie" beginning this week August 31 through October 1.

Amanda Wingfield is a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura. Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating. Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother’s nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies. William’s classic, "The Glass Menagerie," consists of Tom’s memories of his fragile household and what transpired there.

"The Glass Menagerie" is directed by Emil Thomas. Click here for tickets!

Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square features first class theater, cutting-edge comedy, music concerts by popular artists and so much more! It is located at 11 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.