May 14: Whispers, Alex Bugnon, Joey Sommerville Headline Wade Ford Concert Series At Mable House

WCLK programming is supported in part by The Wade Ford Concert Series presenting a Mother’s Day Show featuring The Whispers and Keyboardist Alex Bugnon plus ATL’s own Joey “Papa J” Sommerville. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Mable House box office. Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14th with Joey Sommerville, Alex Bugnon and The Whispers. More info is available here.