May 16: Atlanta Business League 39th CEO Appreciation Luncheon Honors Chick-fil-A

Jazz 91.9 WCLK congratulates Chick-fil-A Chairman and CEO, Dan T. Cathy for his selection to receive the prestigious Herman J. Russell CEO of the Year Award at the 2017 Atlanta Business League CEO Awards Luncheon, Tuesday May 16 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

Named as Chairman and CEO in 2013, Cathy served as the president and COO since 2001. Previous roles include senior director of operations, vice president of operations and executive vice president. Cathy serves on the board of directors for many organizations including: The Georgia Aquarium, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and the Atlanta Committee for Progress. He also serves on the board of councilors for The Carter Center.

Each year the ABL recognizes local chief executive officers for their outstanding participation in minority vendor development and community activities. Honors are bestowed based, in part, on the willingness of these busy executives to take on work vital to supporting the agenda of the Atlanta Business League, and the business community, which is establishing and building economic equality for minority enterprises. The Atlanta Business League is the South's oldest and most influential minority business development and advocacy organization.

Atlanta Business League CEO Luncheon

Tuesday, May 16, 11:00 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Register Here: https://www.cvent.com/events/abl-39th-ceo-luncheon-2017/registration-ea9e2d03d7cf40f6b3ce49827bbd91e2.aspx?fqp=true