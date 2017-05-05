May 16: Atlanta Business League 39th CEO Appreciation Luncheon Honors Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.

WCLK congratulates Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. CEO of TWD, Inc. for his selection to receive the prestigious League Leadership Award at the 2017 Atlanta Business League CEO Awards Luncheon on May 16th. In 1990, Mr. Dortch became Chief Administrator for US Senator Sam Nunn, becoming the first African-American to serve in this capacity. Among his many roles and accomplishments, Mr. Dortch serves as CEO or chairman of numerous companies and established the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. as well as economic advocacy organizations.

He is a Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation board member and serves on the Clark Atlanta University Board of Trustees.ABL annually recognizes local chief executive officers for their outstanding participation in minority vendor development and community activities. Honors are bestowed based, in part, on the willingness of these busy executives to take on work vital to supporting the agenda of the Atlanta Business League, and the business community, which is establishing and building economic equality for minority enterprises. The Atlanta Business League is the South's oldest and most influential minority business development and advocacy organization.

Atlanta Business League CEO Luncheon

Tuesday, May 16th 11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Register here