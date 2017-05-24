May 27: Late Night Jazz Jam With Lil John Roberts All Star Band Tribute To Miles Davis

By Rob Maynard 9 minutes ago

WCLK is the Official Station of the The 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival this weekend at Piedmont Park with an impressive line-up of local, national and international artists. A highlight of this year’s festival is the Late Night Jazz Jam at Park Tavern featuring drummer Lil John Roberts and The All Star Band in a powerful tribute to jazz legend Miles Davis. Featured in the band is trumpeter Russell Gunn & French musician Mino Cinélu known primarily for his work as a jazz percussionist. Tickets are separate from the festival, and are available here.

Saturday, May 27th at 10 p.m.

Park Tavern

500 10th Street, NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Tickets Available Here

lil john roberts
Russell Gunn
MIno Cinelu
40th Atlanta Jazz Festival
40th Atlanta Jazz Festival Late Night Jazz Jam
Park Tavern
WCLK
