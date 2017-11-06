New Music: Intangible By Patrick Bradley

L.A. based Keyboardist Patrick Bradley has just released his third successive solo project in collaboration with Guitarist (and friend of Jazz 91.9 WCLK), Jeff Lorber. Intangible, on his own Song Factory label, features horn solos from Andrew Carney, a guest appearance by Guitarist Paul Jackson, Jr., Jimmy Haslip on bass and Gary Novak on drums. You can hear cuts from Intangible at various times during the day on Jazz 91.9, in particular during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

