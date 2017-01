Saxophonist Paul Taylor has been one of the players defining contemporary smooth jazz since his first record On The Horn in 1995. On his new release on Peak Records/eOne, Countdown, he plays across a number of genres, including dance pop/EDM, trancelike neo-soul, electronica, folksy lite rock, reggaeton, even a touch of blues. You can hear cuts from Countdown at various times on WCLK, particularly during Serenade To The City Monday-Friday 10pm-2am.

