New Music: A Place In Time By Wallace Roney

Trumpeter Wallace Roney studied his instrument with Dizzie Gillespie and Clark Terry, before studying with Miles Davis for the last six years of Miles' life. On his new release A Place In Time on High Note, Roney moves beyond his history while maintaining a style that will leave you remembering the great players that came before him. He's joined on this record by Patrice Rushen, Gary Bartz, Ben Solomon, Buster Williams and Lenny White. You can hear cuts from A Place In Time on Jazz 91.9 WCLK at various times in particular during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

