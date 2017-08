Great news for Contemporary Jazz lovers as Najee has a new record out on Shanachie Entertainment, Poetry In Motion. This release includes guests: Will Downing, Maysa, Incognito, Eric Roberson and Phil Perry, among others. You can hear cuts from Poetry In Motion at various times on Jazz 91.9 WCLK in particular during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.