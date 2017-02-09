NEW PROGRAMMING * FEB. 11: The CheckUp With Dr. Courtney Shelton, MD

Join us Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 a.m. for a new program -- The Checkup with Dr. Courtney Shelton, MD. The CheckUp with Dr. Courtney Shelton, M.D., is a bimonthly radio program that provides reliable resources to important healthcare concerns. The radio show is a workshop of wellness tips combined with expert advice and, commentary from highly qualified practitioners in fields that range from fitness and nutrition to conditioning and medicine. The CheckUp with Dr. Courtney Shelton, M.D., highlights an extensive menu of effective ways to motivate individuals to adopt a more healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Shelton's guest on Saturday is Fitness Trainer Carlos Jordan from Ultimate Bodies By Carlos. They will discuss New Year weight loss resolutions and how we can make them stick come February.

Dr. Shelton is a Board Certified Internist and Primary Care Physician, and is the Director of the Shelton Hospitalist Group, LLC. Find out more about them by calling 678-705-2355 or by clicking here.

For more information about Carlos Jordan and Ultimate Bodies By Carlos, click here.