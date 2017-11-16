November 18: St. James Live Presents Julian Vaughn

Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by St. James Live. St. James Live has been providing live jazz in South Fulton for over two years and continues that tradition with a series of Saturday evening jazz concerts. This week, they’re presenting Bassist Julian Vaughn for one show only. Showtime is 8 p.m. St. James Live is located off Camp Creek Parkway at 3220 Butner Road. Reservation information is available here.