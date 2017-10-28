November 2: Auditioning Techniques with Tyler Perry Casting Director Rhavynn Drummer

The Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts at Clark Atlanta University presents Freelance Casting Director with Tyler Perry Studios Rhavynn Drummer on Thursday, November 2 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Drummer will teach attendees auditioning techniques for TV, Film and Theatre. Information is available at WCLK.com

Rhavynn Drummer has always had a love for actors and great performances. She has had the privilege of working in casting for the past 6 years. She began her career in casting working as a casting assistant at Tyler Perry Studios. While working at the studio she has participated in the casting of 12 feature films, 5 television series, and 4 theatrical productions. Rhavynn graduated in 2007 from the University of Virginia with a double major in Theater and American Studies. During her time at UVA she started the Paul Robeson Players, a theater company focused on producing African-American stories and experiences.

In June of 2011 Rhavynn was promoted to the position of in-house freelance Casting Director. She has had the privilege of working on projects like “The Family that Preys,” “Why did I Get Married Too?” “The Marriage Counselor” and the television series “House of Payne” and “Meet the Browns” and the most recent series’ “The Haves and The Have Nots” and “Love Thy Neighbor.”

The workshop will be held in G-17 of the (MMA bldg.) Because of limited seating, RSVP’s are required and should be directed to: jgraves@cau.edu.