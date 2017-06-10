The Local Take speaks with Ron McIntyre, the playwright, and Paris Crayton III, the director of the new production A Piece of My Mind - A Group of Black Men and Boys Speak.

The gentlemen explain that while the play is made up of monologues they come together in the form of one story. The production begins on Father's Day weekend at the Performance Factory.

Both gentlemen mention their fathers, Paris Crayton, Jr. and Oscar McIntyre and the fact that the voices of African American men are not usually found in the mainstream media. The play is a celebration of African American men told with the words of an African American man.

Additionally they express why it was important to also include the voices of young men and speak to the current environment in our country that vilifies African American men.

For more information on A Piece of My Mind - A Group of Black Men and Boys Speak

For more information on the Ron McIntyre