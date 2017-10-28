Tamar Braxton, Tank, Kirk Franklin & more to perform at 'Soul Train Awards'

BET recently tweeted that the “hippest trip in America” aka “The Soul Train Awards” will be hosted by multi-award winning vocalist Erykah Badu. She’ll be returning for the third consecutive year as the “hostess with the mostest.”

Confirmed performers include Don Cornelius Living Legend Award honoree Toni Braxton, Lady of Soul honorees SWV as well as Tank, Kirk Franklin, Tamar Braxton and 112.

Solange is in the lead with seven nominations followed by Bruno Mars with six including Song of the Year and Album/Mixtape of the Year. Other nominees include DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Usher, Childish Gambino, Lalah Hathaway, Beyoncé and a host of others.

The “Soul Train Awards” recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop from legends to the next generation. The show will be filmed on November 5 at the Orleans Arena and will air on November 26 at 8 p.m. on BET and BET HER.

Stay close as more performers and presenters will be announced!

