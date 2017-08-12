UPFRONT attends Atlanta Premiere of 'When Love Kills' [PHOTOS]

TV One hosted a very special advanced screening this week for its upcoming original movie, “When Love Kills” and #UPFRONT was there to capture all of the sights and sounds. The red carpet premiere took place at Atlantic Station’s Regal Cinema Theaters and was attended by the film’s cast and crew as well as Atlanta celebrities, influencers and contest winners.

Originally titled “Hit a Lick,” “When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story” is inspired by an episode of TV One’s original series “For My Man,” and tell the tragic story of Falicia Blakely (Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland), a teen mom who grows up in the fast-lane. When she becomes an exotic dancer, she attracts the attention of local pimp and predator, Big Dino (Lance Gross). His empty promises of a life together turn Falicia into a pawn in his dangerous games; and she’s forced to prove her love for him at the expense of innocent lives. “When Love Kills” also stars Tami Roman, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Big Freedia, Tiffany Black and Lil Zane.

The film marks the directing debut of acclaimed actress Tasha Smith and was written and executive produced by Cas Sigers-Beedles. “I have so much compassion for this girl,” said Smith to RC in November 2016. “To be able to work with a talent such as Lil Mama and help bring this story to life in a way that is full of compassion and passion without any judgement is a blessing.”

Celebrities in attendance included: Ferrari, Trina Braxton, Terri J. Vaughn, Pastor Troy, Irv Gotti, Blue Kimble, Cocoa Brown, Dawn Halfkenny, Demetria McKinney, Willie Moore Jr., LeLee Lyons, Nicci Gilbert, Gary Wit Tha Tea, Roger M. Bobb and the hosts of TV One’s new talk show, “Sister Circle“—Syleena Johnson, Rashana Ali, Kiana Dancie, Quad Webb-Lunceford and Funkie Dineva.

The event also featured a sneak peek of TV One’s other new original movie, “Bobbi Kristina” starring Demetria McKinney, Hassan Johnson, Vivica A. Fox and Joy Rovaris as Bobbi Kristina.

