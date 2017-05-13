UPFRONT to feature Anika Noni Rose, Amandla Stenberg, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker & more!

Don’t forget to check out this morning’s edition of UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In this week’s show, we go on the set of TV One’s new original movie, “Downsized” starring Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker. The two actors play a young couple who were forced into a modern “shotgun” wedding after becoming teenaged parents while putting their personal goals on hold in order to support their family. Amazingly, they manage to overcome the odds and establish a seemingly ideal life for themselves. However, the success that initially was meant to strengthen their family has become the very thing that is driving them apart. Boris and Nicole open up about the similarities between them and their characters and why they absolutely adore ATLANTA!

UPFRONT also got a chance to visit the set of TV One’s upcoming crime and justice series, “Evidence of Innocence” hosted by Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump and executive produced by Rushion McDonald. “Evidence of Innocence” profiles the unbelievable true stories of individuals who were convicted of crimes they didn’t commit, the journey each endured to have their cases overturned and the challenge to rebuild their lives. McDonald and Crump open up about the inspiration behind the series and why viewers should tune in.

Closing out today’s show is the cast of the movie “Everything, Everything,” Amandla Stenberg and Tony winning actress Anika Noni Rose. The two play a mother and daughter in this film adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s best selling book of the same name. “Everything, Everything” follows Maddy, a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house. Olly, is the boy next door who won’t let that stop him from showing his love for her. Also joining the interview is the film’s director, Stella Meghie. “Everything, Everything” opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 19th.

UPFRONT featuring Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Rushion McDonald, Attorney Benjamin Crump + the cast of Everything, Everything---Amandla Stenberg, Anika Noni Rose and director Stella Meghie

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the “Entertainment Capital of the South.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

Click here to check out past shows!