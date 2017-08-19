UPFRONT to feature Dianne Ashford, Nic Few & Dominion Entertainment Group

Happy Saturday Atlanta! Don't forget to check out today's edition of #UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. This week features Dianne Ashford, associate producer for the STARZ hit series, "Survivor's Remorse." She'll be talking about the show and her upcoming workshop during this year's BronzeLens Film Festival.

Accomplished stage and TV actor---Nic Few---will discuss his new independent film, “90Days” which is making its Atlanta debut next Sunday, August 27 at the BronzeLens Film Festival. The former CAU theater student will also chat about the legacy of the late CAU professor and iconic Atlanta stage actress---Carol Mitchell Leon.

Closing out the show today is Dominion Entertainment Group’s Artistic Director, Robert John Conner. He and actor, Simeon Daise stopped by the studio this week to talk about their new production of “A Lesson before Dying.” The play opens next weekend at the Decatur’s Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center and also features Enoch King and Elisabeth Omilami.

#UPFRONT will also be playing music that you may hear during tomorrow’s “Sisters in Song: Music in the Movies” Concert. BronzeLens Film Festival Executive Producer Kathleen Bertrand and some of Atlanta’s top vocalists will be performing tunes from such classic films as "The Wiz," "Lady Sings the Blues," "The Sound of Music," "Shaft" and much more.

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Georgia the new "Entertainment Capital.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

#UPFRONT is sponsored by the BronzeLens Film Festival.