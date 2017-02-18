UPFRONT to feature Sheri Riley, Orlando Jazz Fest and Casts of Underground, Star & Scandal

This week's edition of #UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry is going to be an exciting one.

Saahara Glaude, stage manager of the Orlando Jazz Festival is in the studio to give us all the DEETS on this year's inaugural festival which is taking place March 9-11 in beautiful Orlando, Florida. Artists scheduled to appear include Maysa, Boney James, Kirk Whalum, Norman Brown, David Sanborn, Ken Ford, Najee and many more.

I will also be talking to the casts of TV's biggest shows including Miss Lawrence of Fox's "Star," Joe Morton from ABC's "Scandal" and Amirah Vann, Aldis Hodge, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aisha Hinds of WGN's "Underground." The exclusive interviews took place recently during SCAD's aTVfest.

Closing out the show is life strategist Sheri Riley, who is on to chat about her new book, Exponential Living: Stop Spending 100% of Your Time on 10% of Who You Are. The former Senior Director of Marketing for LaFace Records is here to help us "pursue peace, choose clarity and live courageously."

“UPFRONT” Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the new “Entertainment Capital of the South.”

It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Click here to check out past shows!