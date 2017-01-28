UPFRONT to feature 'Trumpet Awards,' BET's The Quad, Osar Nominations & more

Don’t forget to join me this Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for another exciting edition of “UPFRONT” Inside Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry.

This week I will be airing all of my exclusive coverage of this year’s Trumpet Awards, which are scheduled to air on Sunday, January 29 at 9 p.m. on Bounce. I had a blast and can’t wait to share that with you.

I also have the cast of BET’s new original scripted series, “The Quad” in the studio to dish about the one-hour drama and why the New York Times named it one of “15 TV Shows to Watch in 2017.” Jasmine Guy, CAU Alum Larry Rhem, stage and TV actor E. Roger Mitchell and the show’s executive producer and director Rob Hardy open up about their characters and the cultural relevance of this new series.

“The Quad” follows an ambitious yet troubled Dr. Eva Fletcher (played by Anika Noni Rose) as the newly-elected President of the fictional Georgia A&M University, who is charged with saving the prestigious HBCU from bankruptcy and her twenty-year marriage from crumbling. At the same time, she must manage to repair a tumultuous relationship with her rebellious only daughter while handling a diverse freshman class.

I will also be talking to Kathleen Bertrand and Deidre McDonald of Atlanta’s BronzeLens Film Festival. The ladies will chat about the festival becoming an Oscar qualifier for short films and this week’s historic Academy Award nominations in which three African American movies received nominations for Best Picture.

“UPFRONT” Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the new “Entertainment Capital of the South.”

