UPFRONT featuring Brenda Nicole Moorer, Jade Fernandez and Will Lowery

Don’t forget to check out the May 27 edition of #UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In this week’s show, I got a chance to catch up with singer, actress and photographer, Brenda Nicole Moorer. She opens up about new album, Brave New Heart and about her performance Sunday afternoon at the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Actress Jade Fernandez talks about her role in "La Gringa," playing now at Marietta's New Theatre in Square. The show is written by Carmen Rivera and follows Maria Elena Garcia as she travel to Puerto Rico only to find out that her extended family doesn’t welcome her with open arms.

Professional golfer and filmmaker, Will Lowery talks to UPFRONT about his new documentary, “Against the Grain.” It follows the journey of golf's next generation of minority (ONLY 15 blacks in the country) superstars from their struggles on the mini tours to their triumphs on the grandest stage, the PGA tour. We'll also feature music from artists performing at this weekend's Atlanta Jazz Festival like Kathleen Bertrand, Robert Glasper and Brenda Nicole Moorer.

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the “Entertainment Capital of the South.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

Click here to check out past shows!