UPFRONT featuring DeVon Franklin, Rhavynn Drummer, Goapele and Raheem DeVaughn

This week on #UPFRONT! I got a chance to chat with New York Times bestselling author, renowned spiritual success coach and Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin about his new book, The Hollywood Commandments. He also opens up about his upcoming animated film, "The Star," which opens in theaters later on this month.

Tyler Perry casting director Rhavynn Drummer was in the studio this week to discuss the “dos and don’ts" of auditioning for TV, Film and stage and what it really takes to get noticed. She also discusses some of the lessons she learned from legendary casting director Rueben Cannon and much more.

Soul music singers---Goapele and Raheem DeVaughn---were in the studio to chat about their partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and WORLD’s RISE ABOVE HIV Campaign. The two have teamed up with the organizations to help save lives and spread the message about awareness, prevention and sexual responsibility. We’ll also be playing new music from them along with holiday tunes from Mariah Carey and more.

