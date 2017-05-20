UPFRONT featuring Keinon Johnson, Jermaine Dolly and Victoria Rowell

Don’t forget to check out this morning’s edition of UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In this week’s show, I got a chance to catch up with music executive Keinon Johnson about his new position as Vice President of Urban Promotions at Interscope Records. He also talked about his fashion brand “Never Sold Dope.”

Gospel music sensation Jermaine Dolly stopped by the studio to chat about his debut album, The Dolly Express, which premiered this week. He also gave his personal testimony about divine timing and faith. Closing out the show was soap opera diva and philanthropist Victoria Rowell. She was in the studio to discuss National Foster Care Month and her special event today with the Carrie Pitts-Steele Home and B Chic Designer Consignment plus her newest project, "The Rich and the Ruthless." We also featured new music from Ledisi and throwback sounds from The Brand New Heavies.

UPFRONT talks to Keinon Johnson, Jermaine Dolly and Victoria Rowell.

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the “Entertainment Capital of the South.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

