Related Program: 
UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry

#UPFRONT featuring Keinon Johnson, Jermaine Dolly and Victoria Rowell

By 59 seconds ago
  • Ray Cornelius with Victoria Rowell
    Ray Cornelius with Victoria Rowell
    Mark Angel Photography

Don’t forget to check out this morning’s edition of UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In this week’s show, I got a chance to catch up with music executive Keinon Johnson about his new position as Vice President of Urban Promotions at Interscope Records. He also talked about his fashion brand “Never Sold Dope.”  

 

Ray Cornelius with Keinon Johnson
Credit Mark Angel

Gospel music sensation Jermaine Dolly stopped by the studio to chat about his debut album, The Dolly Express, which premiered this week. He also gave his personal testimony about divine timing and faith. Closing out the show was soap opera diva and philanthropist Victoria Rowell. She was in the studio to discuss National Foster Care Month and her special event today with the Carrie Pitts-Steele Home and B Chic Designer Consignment  plus her newest project, "The Rich and the Ruthless." We also featured new music from Ledisi and throwback sounds from The Brand New Heavies

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the “Entertainment Capital of the South.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius. 

Click here to check out past shows!

Tags: 
Keinon Johnson
Interscope Records
Ledisi
Jermaine Dolly
The Dolly Express
Victoria Rowell
Carrie Steele-Pitts Home
The Rich and the Ruthless
Chrystale Wilson
The Brand New Heavies
Jesus Christ
Faith
Divine Timing
Redemption
Gospel music
R&B
Ray Cornelius
RayCornelius.com
The Young and the Restless
soap opera