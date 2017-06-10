UPFRONT featuring Lil John Roberts, Neko Parham, Lil Dee Dee & Nadej Bailey

Don't forget to catch this week's edition of "UPFRONT" Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. I got a chance to chat with child stars Nadej Bailey and Lil Dee Dee and their acting coach + accomplish TV and film actor Neko Parham.

#UPFRONT continues to celebrate Black Music Month with drummer extraordinaire Lil John Roberts. He opens up about his amazing career and working with such musical icons as Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, George Duke, Yolanda Adams and many more.

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the “Entertainment Capital of the South.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

