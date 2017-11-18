UPFRONT featuring Stanley Nelson Jr., Dr. Nsenga Burton and Marcus Roberts

Check out this week's edition of "UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry." My special guests included award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson Jr., who stopped by to chat about his new PBS documentary, "Tell Them We Are Rising." The project puts a spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and their relevance to American society and culture. The film will debut during Black History Month on February 19, 2018.

CAU Mass Media Arts Chair---Dr. Nsenga Burton---stopped by to discuss her new "Hip Hop Cinema" course beginning Spring 2018 for Juniors and Seniors. The class will examine over 12 different films that influenced rap music and culture including "Do The Right Thing," "Brown Sugar," "Juice" and "Boyz in the Hood."

Closing out the show is piano genius Marcus Roberts. He is teaming up with Tavis Smiley for the new theatrical production, "Death of A King." Roberts is composing original music for the show and talked about that process. He also opens up about his new album, Trio Crescent, which is a homage to John Coltrane's classic album, Crescent.

#UPFRONT with Marcus Roberts, Dr. Nsenga Burton and Stanley Nelson Jr.

"UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry" is a 30-minutes arts and entertainment program that features one-on-one interviews with all of the movers and shakers in television, music, film, theater and fashion. It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on WCLK 91.9 and is hosted by Ray Cornelius.