'UPFRONT' talks to MAJOR., AAFCA's Gil Robertson & stars from 'Hidden Figures'

Don't forget to to join us today for an exciting edition of "UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry." This week I'll be talking to NAACP Image Award nominee MAJOR. about his new found musical success and his chart topping single, "Why I Love You." Gil Robertson, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association, is back to chat with us about the 2017 AAFCA Awards as well as their tribute to film icon and humanitarian Sidney Poitier.

Hidden Figures actresses Maria Howell, Donna Biscoe and Karan Kendrick stopped by the studio to chop it up about their new holiday movie and why they were so elated to be a part of this inspirational story. They also talked exclusively to "UPFRONT" about their time on set, working with film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe and why this film is so timely. Kendrick also discusses her new girls empowerment tour that was created as a result of appearing in the movie.

Ray Cornelius chats with MAJOR., AFFCA's Gil Robertson and "Hidden Figures" actresses Maria Howell, Donna Biscoe and Karan Kendrick.

Check out the film's trailer below and joins us this morning at 9 am: