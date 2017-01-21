'UPFRONT' talks to Soul singer Avery*Sunshine + Alvin Ailey dancer Hope Boykin

Don't forget to tune in at 9 a.m. today for another exciting edition of "UPFRONT" Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. This week I'll be talking to R&B music star Avery*Sunshine about her new album, 2064 and her Nu Soul Revival Tour with Kindred Family Soul, Chrisette Michele, Foreign Exchange and Musiq SoulChild. She also opens up about two encounters she had with Motown founder Berry Gordy and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. It's an enjoyable two-part interview you don't want to miss.

I also talk to veteran Alvin Ailey dancer and choregrapher, Hope Boykin about her new work, r-Evolution, Dream. It is premiering during the company's Atlanta engagement at the Fabulous Fox Theatre February 15-19. The piece was inspired by a visit she had in 2015 at Atlanta's National Center for Civil and Human Rights. She also opens up about Destination Dance, a new dance initiative the company has with Atlanta that includes various events and workshops around the city for dance enthusiasts. (Click here for more about Destination Dance )

"UPFRONT" Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the new "Entertainment Capital of the South."

It airs every Saturday at 9 a.m. and is hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

Click here to check out past shows!